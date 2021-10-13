Folk art tradition brightening Valley barns and homes

As a child, Groves and her brother passed time by pointing out different barns on their way to visit family in Crede, West Virginia. In their car games, they were always especially attracted to barns with advertisements for products like tobacco and RC Cola painted on them.

These barn advertisements eventually became Groves’ inspiration for the barn quilt.

In 1989, Groves and her mother purchased a property with their own barn in Adams County. Groves felt the barn was ugly and needed beautifying. It was this moment that she devised the idea, in the fashion of these old advertisements, to paint a quilt square onto the barn, like the ones her grandmother used to sew.

A few years later, Groves finally painted the quilt square on her mother’s barn and simultaneously mobilized her county to form a barn quilt trail to increase tourism in the area. Today, barn quilts can be seen everywhere, and such trails now exist in 48 states.

Shomo was inspired by these quilts and decided to try one for herself in 2016.