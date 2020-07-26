IF YOU GO

» TRAILS: Chessie Nature Trail. The trail is under the jurisdiction of Virginia Military Institute. The Friends of the Chessie Trail group helps with maintenance, publicity and events.

» LENGTH: Seven miles (14 miles roundtrip) public access trail that connects Lexington to Buena Vista along a former railroad/canal right of way.

» DIFFICULTY: Easy, nicely graded as to be almost flat. There is a section where one has to get out on the public highway for a short distance because of a bridge that washed out in 2003.

» DESCRIPTION: Except for the short section on the public road, this trail is wide, nicely, graded and probably about 80% shaded. It follows the river for the entire distance. Limestone cliffs and ruins from the old railroad as well as a canal towpath are seen along the way. The rest of the path passes through pasture. This right-of-way goes through private land, meaning that walkers and cyclists share the path with cattle at one point. Eight easy-open weighted gates must be navigated.

» FACILITIES: Technically the trail starts at Jordan’s Point Park on the west side of the bridge that crosses the Maury. However, this part of the trail is not connected to the rest of the trail. One has to go back onto the main road, recross the bridge and locate the trail on the east side. There are rest rooms, picnic tables and a museum at the park. There are no facilities along the trail.

» FEES: Entrance to the trail is free.

» ADDRESS: There are four access points for the trail between Lexington and Buena Vista. The main one is just east of the Maury River Bridge in Lexington on Old Buena Vista Road. For a complete trail map and guide, go to www.FriendsoftheChessie.org