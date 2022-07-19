Food Truck Friday set for Waynesboro Public Library this week

The lower level parking lot of the Waynesboro Public Library will offer more than food for thought this Friday.

A food truck from Kelly’s Kitchen serving mini-cheesecakes will be parked in the lot fronting Market Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The highlight of the day other than food will be a book sale from the Friends of Library. A large tent with tables of books will be available for sale. The books are priced at 50 cents each and will include biographies, government/politics, children’s books, cooking and other topics.

Friday’s event will serve multiple purposes. It’s a chance to promote the library’s role in the community, support a local food truck and help the Friends sell books.

Anne Yetzer-Jones, the adult services librarian at the Waynesboro Public Library, said the library “is excited to have a collaboration with a local food truck and have a Friends of the Library book sale.”

In addition to enjoying the food, Yetzer-Jones said she hopes those visiting the sale will buy books. And she also spoke of the contributions of Friends of the Library.

“The Friends of the Library are a huge benefit,” she said of the resources the organization provides the public library.

The sale of books by the Friends of the Library raises revenue to support the library. Velma Ryan of the Friends says book-selling efforts have been hampered the past couple of years by the pandemic. The Friends have been unable to hold the annual four-day sale the last two Septembers.

Ryan said the book sales at the Waynesboro Farmer’s Market and the Food Truck Friday sales are an effort to make up for the loss of the large annual sales.

The next Food Truck Friday after this week is set for Aug. 12.