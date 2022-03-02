Former Leggett Building in downtown Waynesboro set for demolition; new development planned

The Waynesboro Planning Commission last week approved plans to demolish the former Leggett Building, a 60-year-old anchor of downtown Waynesboro.

The commission’s vote to demolish the two-story building and an adjacent annex building at West Main Street and Arch Avenue, clears the way for potential development of the site by Bottom Alley M LLC., the owner of the property.

David Gauldin, the manager of Bottom Alley M LLC, has unveiled preliminary plans to construct a 100,000 — plus square foot mixed use building that would house residential units, commercial space and a parking deck.

Gauldin said of the potential plans: “We are looking to change Waynesboro.”

He said there are two separate plans under consideration, for either 80 residential units or 50 residential units. Once the site is ready for construction, Gauldin envisions a two-year effort, meaning the project would be complete by 2025 or 2026.

Luke Juday, the director of community development for the city of Waynesboro, echoed what Gauldin said.

“This would be one of the most significant changes to downtown,” he said.

Juday said the two current buildings had deteriorated and had been subjected to repeated flooding for decades.

After Leggett closed its store in 1993, the building housed a bicycle business before flooding in 2003 forced closure.

Efforts to get historic tax credits and a state industrial revitalization fund grant for the building did not materialize.

But Juday said the latest plans for the site are legitimate.

“The applicant is making an earnest effort to redevelop,” he told the planning commission. Juday described the mixed use construction plan as viable.

Gauldin said demolition could happen by the second quarter of this year.

Besides demolition, other hurdles to developing the site include rerouting an underground stormwater area under the building. Juday estimates that work could cost nearly $1 million. It is not clear now about who would pay for this work. Juday said the city has not put money aside to do the stormwater work.

But should the new development plans succeed, downtown Waynesboro would have a different look years from now.

Just across the street and east from the Leggett Building is the future site of the Virginia Museum of Natural History campus.

And Gauldin, whose Bottom Alley LLC owns the LB&B Building on Wayne Avenue, said that project is taking shape. The plans for that facility include 15 residential units on the building’s top two floors, a restaurant and first-floor commercial use.The LB&B Building was constructed in 1929 and is considered one of downtown Waynesboro’s most historic structures.

Gauldin said he has seen progress in downtown Waynesboro over the past decade, and wants to contribute to its future.

“There has been a natural progression downtown,” he said.

He pointed to the opening of the renovated Wayne Theatre and smaller businesses arriving. As an executive vice president of Waynesboro’s Mathers Construction, owned by his wife Teresa, Gauldin said offering living space downtown is vital.

“Residential units downtown are good for the community,” he said.