Former Middle River Jail officer sentenced for bribery charge

“It was my way away from the situation. I didn’t have to avoid that post anymore. I didn’t have to take those long hospital runs. I didn’t have to use my vacation time when unnecessary to avoid them,” Prather said during testimony. “I even told the officers during the exit interview that I had been thinking of going to a different jail, [and] I had been thinking of moving on or just moving away from Middle River altogether.”

Prather said he avoided the pod where the inmate was located after the exchange when possible.

On Jan. 27, Prather was indicted on one felony count of bribery of a public servant and one misdemeanor count of delivery of articles to prisoners. The misdemeanor charge against him was dropped before his July 14 plea hearing.

Jessica Renae Prather, Prather’s wife, also testified during the sentencing hearing on Friday.

“He is a godly man, and he puts God first,” Jessica Renae Prather said. “He’s always the one that’s been there. No matter what, he always puts family first and friends first, and it doesn’t matter who or what, he’s always there to help. It doesn’t matter where or when or what time. He is the one that provides, and he’s the one that I can come home to with a bad day and makes it all better.”