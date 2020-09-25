Former Middle River Jail officer sentenced for bribery charge

STAUNTON — A former Middle River Regional Jail officer who had pleaded guilty to one felony count of bribery of a public servant was sentenced Friday in Augusta County Circuit Court.
Micah Prather, 29, was given an imposition of three years with the court ruling to suspend all but six months of the sentence. If able to make the necessary arrangements, Prather has the option to serve his time through home/electronic incarceration due to existing health issues and COVID-19 jail concerns. He was placed on supervised probation for three years and ordered to complete 500 hours of community service.
“I’d like to take the time to apologize to the court and Augusta County. The officers and the staff of Middle River, they are forever in my prayers. To my wife, family and kids. To my wife, I’d like to apologize even though she understands my decisions. I know I still let her down,” Prather said during testimony Friday. “I can never apply that enough for my actions and I know here going out that there will never be anything I can do to take that back.”
Officials said on Nov. 18, 2019, the MRRJ Office of Professional Review staff initiated an investigation on suspicions a jail employee was introducing the contraband for inmates.
Prather was later identified as the officer responsible for distributing cigarettes and chewing tobacco to an inmate for money on at least one occasion.
A Dec. 22, 2019, recording of Prather’s investigation, conducted by Lt. Todd Lloyd and Capt. Leslie Powell, was played during Friday’s sentence hearing. During the investigation, Prather admitted he was guilty of accepting $100 in exchange for distributing cigarettes and chewing tobacco to an inmate sometime last year before Thanksgiving.
“I made a huge mistake, and it’s not in my character to do so, and it’s really been eating [at] me,” Prather said during the investigation.
Prather was asked during the investigation if the money was why he committed the act, to which he responded it was.
During his testimony on Friday, Prather claimed he delivered the tobacco products out of fear his family was in danger and to protect them because the inmate knew intimate details about his life, including what kind of vehicle his wife drove and the details of where his son played football. Before that, Prather had told Lloyd and Powell the situation had been “eating him up” to the point where he didn’t drive his own truck to work anymore during the investigation.
“I don’t dip or smoke, but the guys offered me to bring something in for cash, and I did it one time, and I’ve been giving them the runaround ever since,” Prather said during the investigation. “I mean it’s really caught up with me.”
Prather immediately resigned from Middle River Regional Jail during his conversation with Lloyd and Powell.
“It was my way away from the situation. I didn’t have to avoid that post anymore. I didn’t have to take those long hospital runs. I didn’t have to use my vacation time when unnecessary to avoid them,” Prather said during testimony. “I even told the officers during the exit interview that I had been thinking of going to a different jail, [and] I had been thinking of moving on or just moving away from Middle River altogether.”
Prather said he avoided the pod where the inmate was located after the exchange when possible.
On Jan. 27, Prather was indicted on one felony count of bribery of a public servant and one misdemeanor count of delivery of articles to prisoners. The misdemeanor charge against him was dropped before his July 14 plea hearing.
Jessica Renae Prather, Prather’s wife, also testified during the sentencing hearing on Friday.
“He is a godly man, and he puts God first,” Jessica Renae Prather said. “He’s always the one that’s been there. No matter what, he always puts family first and friends first, and it doesn’t matter who or what, he’s always there to help. It doesn’t matter where or when or what time. He is the one that provides, and he’s the one that I can come home to with a bad day and makes it all better.”
Jessica said Prather works and provides insurance for the family. Both Prather and his son have type 1 diabetes.
Augusta County Circuit Court Judge Anne M. Reed said the sentencing outcomes are not something the court would ordinarily do in a case like this, but the need for Prather to continue his employment weighed in favor of the particular outcome.
Prather received a delayed sentencing report. His sentence is set to begin 4 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.