Fort Defiance High School softball field first of county fields to receive lights this summer

FORT DEFIANCE — It’s been nearly two years since Fort Defiance High School juniors Lilian Berry and Courtney Begoon first went before Augusta County officials asking for lights to be installed on high school softball fields in the county. After a long wait, the two will get the chance to play their senior year of softball on a well-lit field.
The Fort Defiance softball field is the first of the five high schools to get lights this summer. Greg Troxell, Augusta County director of athletics, said installation is scheduled to start July 1. The project is expected to be completed in three to four weeks, which is quicker than usual because there is already electricity available at the field.
Installing softball field lights in the county has been discussed for several years. However, due to a lack of funding and other operating priorities, it never happened.
“We’re excited to be able to have the opportunity to do it and have the funds,” Troxell said.
Troxell said the project’s total price is an estimated $200,000, which is allocated in the 2021-22 operating budget for athletic field upgrades.
Berry and Begoon have been playing softball since they were five years old. The sport has always been special to them, and it was frustrating to see how the lack of lighting was affecting their games.
“I think it’s just exciting to see us and all the girls in the county finally get to experience playing under the lights,” Berry said. “We all care for the game so passionately, and we’re excited to see that it’s happening.”
Begoon remembered the game that inspired her and other players to insist on installing lights on softball fields in the county. The game was called because it got too dark and the score was reverted back in favor of the opposing team.
“It was a really close game that we should have won,” Begoon said.
The players were not the only ones calling for lights to be installed on all five softball fields. Beth Good, the mom of a Riverheads softball player, and Becky Breeden, the mom of a Fort Defiance softball player, started an online petition last year about the issue.
The petition first references Title IX in its relation to high school sports, saying that while softball and baseball fields are not required to be identical, they are required to be of the same quality. It goes on to talk about the challenges of softball games getting called early because it’s too dark to continue playing.
“Baseball, however, does not have to worry about this issue at all,” the petition says.
The petition also asks for lights to be installed on the Riverheads High School baseball field, which is the only baseball field in the county that does not currently have lights. Since it was started, the petition has received 1,207 signatures.
Todd Wood, who’s now in his sixth year as the head coach of the Fort Defiance varsity softball team, said it was wonderful that the girls are finally getting lights.
“They deserve it,” Wood said.
Wood added that the lights would allow the team to play doubleheaders and give the jayvee and varsity teams the chance to watch each other play, which never happens.
Troxell said the order of installation of lights on the four remaining softball fields has yet to be determined. The county is considering relocating two softball fields in the future due existing issues with the fields. For example, Troxell said, Buffalo Gap’s softball field stays wet all of the time because of its current location.
“The last thing we want to do is just put new lights on a field and then move the field,” he said.
After lights have been installed at each softball field, the county will then start upgrades on baseball field lights, Troxell said.