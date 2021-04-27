Fort Defiance High School softball field first of county fields to receive lights this summer

FORT DEFIANCE — It’s been nearly two years since Fort Defiance High School juniors Lilian Berry and Courtney Begoon first went before Augusta County officials asking for lights to be installed on high school softball fields in the county. After a long wait, the two will get the chance to play their senior year of softball on a well-lit field.

The Fort Defiance softball field is the first of the five high schools to get lights this summer. Greg Troxell, Augusta County director of athletics, said installation is scheduled to start July 1. The project is expected to be completed in three to four weeks, which is quicker than usual because there is already electricity available at the field.

Installing softball field lights in the county has been discussed for several years. However, due to a lack of funding and other operating priorities, it never happened.

“We’re excited to be able to have the opportunity to do it and have the funds,” Troxell said.

Troxell said the project’s total price is an estimated $200,000, which is allocated in the 2021-22 operating budget for athletic field upgrades.