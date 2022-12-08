Four family-friendly holiday events to look out for this weekend

Holiday events are increasing in the Valley as we head into mid-December.

From Christmas shopping runs to Santa Claus coming to town, here are some family-friendly events happening this weekend.

The Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade is on Draft Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Over 80 parade participants will be participating, including area businesses, first responders, industrial plants, car clubs and more.

Kicking off the Christmas parade will be grand marshal Dennis Bradley, who has contributed significantly to the Stuarts Draft community by being the “go-to” person for others, said Caroline Bragg, the parade’s co-organizer.

“The unsung heroes of a community go about their business daily, but really, they do a lot that people aren’t aware of,” Bragg said of people like Bradley. “We’ve been able to highlight families and individuals over the years.”

Although Waynesboro just held its Christmas parade, Bragg said, “you can never get tired of parades.”

“That’s part of what makes the magic of Christmas,” she said. “For those of us who put it on, what makes it so special is to see the faces of the kids and these families on the side of the road who are laughing, talking, waving, and cheering. It’s a magical evening, no matter where you go for a parade.”

Parking is available at Stuarts Draft Park and Stump Elementary School.

If you missed downtown Waynesboro Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 and the Holiday Market this past Saturday, have no fear, as shoppers can grab some wine for Christmas at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Fishersville on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The vineyards will host its annual market with over 16 area businesses selling Highland County syrups, handmade jewelry, metal crafts, home decor, baked goods, and much more.

“You’re putting money back into their community for these small business owners who also, in turn, tend to support other small businesses,” said Deven Haigis, Barren Ridge Vineyards marketing and event coordinator. “This is another way to prop up our community and make Augusta County strive.”

Along with the market, live music playing, and food trucks will be available for patrons.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are coming to town outside Waynesboro Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Kids can talk to and take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, write letters if they’ve been naughty or nice, and check out holiday books. No admission is required.

“I’m always excited to do this program,” said Jamie Kollar, Waynesboro Public Library’s youth service librarian. “It’s always the one where kids just come out for it, and they love it. They have such a good time. I love being able to offer that to the community without a charge.”

Families are encouraged to bundle up for the outdoor event. If the weather is bad, the event will occur inside the library. Out of safety precautions, no pets are allowed.

Those looking for a holiday show can look no further as the Albemarle Ballet Theatre, a professional ballet theater in Crozet will perform The Nutcracker at Waynesboro High School from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Artistic director Veronica Pillar said the theater enjoys performing in Waynesboro because it is not only of the proximity to Crozet but because the city has a larger audience.

“Waynesboro is such a wonderful community, and it’s such a sweet little town,” Pillar said. “We’re excited to return to the stage with this production."

The Nutcracker is a traditional story of a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and battles the evil mouse king.

"This is our first Nutcracker performance in a while, so we’re just really excited about getting back on stage," Pillar said.

Tickets are on sale only online for $22 for adults and $16 for Waynesboro High School students, children and senior citizens. Tickets will continue to be on sale until showtime.