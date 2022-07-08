Four people treated at Augusta Health for gas exposure

Four residents of Waynesboro’s Springdale Apartments were hospitalized for a brief time Friday after being exposed to gas in the facility.

Augusta Health said the four patients were treated late Friday afternoon and later released. Hospital Spokeswoman Lisa Schwenk said the patients were “in good condition” and were to be released. The hospital reported the patients being brought there between 3 and 4 p.m.

The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to what was described as a hazardous materials incident at Springdale, a high rise apartment complex just off Wayne Avenue.