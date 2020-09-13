Free COVID-19 testing in Harrisonburg, Roanoke and Salem

Several free COVID-19 testing events will be held by the Virginia Department of Health the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, testing in Harrisonburg will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. No appointment or insurance is needed, but those who wish to be tested must be symptomatic of a close contact of a known COVID-19 case. For questions on Tuesday's testing in Harrisonburg, call (540) 574-5101.

Also on Tuesday, testing will be held in Roanoke from 4 -6 p.m. in parking lot C of the Berglund Center. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 769-2052.

On Wednesday, testing will be held in Clifton Forge from 4 -6 p.m. at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 769-2052.

Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, testing will be held in Salem from 4 -6 p.m. at Green Hill Park. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 769-2052.

Next Wednesday, Sept. 23, testing will be held in Vinton from 4 -6 p.m. at Vinton War Memorial. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 769-2052.

On Tuesday Sept. 29, testing will be held in Buchanan from 4 -6 p.m. at Buchanan Town Park. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 769-2052.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.