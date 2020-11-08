Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley this week

The Central Shenandoah district will hold five free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley this week.

Preference for three of five testing events are given to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Thursday, testing will be held in Rockbridge from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center. No appointment is needed.

Lastly, on Friday, testing will be held in Harrisonburg from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Hillandale Park. An appointment is required by calling (540) 574-5102. Registration closes Thursday at 2 p.m.

There are two COVID-19 testing events this week open to anyone 17 and older.

On Monday, testing will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds from 2-5 p.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration preferred at doineedacovid19test.com.