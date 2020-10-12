 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley this week
The Central Shenandoah district will hold several free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley this week.

All testing events are limited to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton. No appointment or insurance is needed. For questions on Tuesday's testing in Staunton, call (540) 332-7830.

On Wednesday, testing will be held in Crimora from 9 a.m. to noon at the Crimora Community Center. No appointment or insurance is needed. 

On Thursday, testing will be held in Buena Vista from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center. No appointment or insurance is needed.

Lastly, on Friday, testing will be held in Harrisonburg from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Hillandale Park. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 574-5102. Registration closes Thursday at 2 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

