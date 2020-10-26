Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley this week

The Central Shenandoah district will hold three free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley this week.

Preference for all testing events are given to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro. No appointment or insurance is needed. For questions on Tuesday's testing in Waynesboro, call (540) 949-0137.

On Wednesday, testing will be held in Verona from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center. Appointments must be made Tuesday by 2 p.m.

On Thursday, testing will be held in Rockbridge from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center. No appointment is needed.

Lastly, on Friday, testing will be held in Harrisonburg from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Hillandale Park. An appointment is required by calling (540) 574-5102. Registration closes Thursday at 2 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

