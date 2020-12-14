 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley this week
Updated Information

Because of impending inclement weather, the Central Shenandoah Health District's weekly testing events have been updated.

Testing originally scheduled for Wednesday in Verona will now be held Thursday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 16 years and up.

Thursday's testing event in Buena Vista is now open to those 16 years and up.

Wednesday's testing at James Madison University has been moved to Tuesday. Registration for the event is full.

For questions on the weekly testing schedule, call (540) 574-5102.

The Central Shenandoah district will hold five free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley this week.

Preference for four of five testing events are given to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Health Primary Care in Lexington. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Wednesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Thursday, testing will be held in Buena Vista from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center. No appointment is needed.

Lastly, on Friday, testing will be held in Rockingham from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads in Penn Laird. An appointment is required by calling (540) 574-5102. Registration closes Thursday at 2 p.m.

One COVID-19 testing event this week open to anyone 17 and older.

On Wednesday, testing will be held at James Madison University from 2-6 p.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required online at doineedacovid19test.com.

Those attending any testing events are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

