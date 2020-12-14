Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley this week

The Central Shenandoah district will hold five free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley this week.

Preference for four of five testing events are given to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Health Primary Care in Lexington. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Wednesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Thursday, testing will be held in Buena Vista from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center. No appointment is needed.

Lastly, on Friday, testing will be held in Rockingham from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads in Penn Laird. An appointment is required by calling (540) 574-5102. Registration closes Thursday at 2 p.m.

