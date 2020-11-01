Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley this week

The Central Shenandoah district will hold five free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley this week.
Preference for three of five testing events are given to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.
On Wednesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. No appointment or insurance is needed.
On Thursday, testing will be held in Rockbridge from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center. No appointment is needed.
Lastly, on Friday, testing will be held in Harrisonburg from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Hillandale Park. An appointment is required by calling (540) 574-5102. Registration closes Thursday at 2 p.m.
There are two COVID-19 testing events this week open to anyone 17 and older.
On Monday, testing will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds from 2-6 p.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration preferred at doineedacovid19test.com.
On Wednesday, testing will be held at James Madison University from 2-7 p.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration preferred at doineedacovid19test.com.
Those attending any testing events are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.
