Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley this week

Several free COVID-19 testing events will be held by the Virginia Department of Health in and around the Valley this week.

All testing events are limited to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, testing in Lexington will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Health Primary Care located at 55 Comfort Way. No appointment or insurance is needed. For questions on Tuesday's testing in Lexington, call (540) 463-3185.

On Wednesday, testing will be held in Augusta County from 9 a.m. to noon at The Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 949-0137. Registration closes Tuesday at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, testing will be held in Waynesboro from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kate Collins Middle School located at 1725 Ivy Street. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 949-0137. Registration closes Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Lastly, on Friday, testing will be held in Harrisonburg from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Hillandale Park. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 574-5102. Registration closes Thursday at 2 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

