Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley through December

The Central Shenandoah district will hold six free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley as 2020 comes to a close
Preference for four of six testing events are given to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.
On Monday, testing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Rockbridge Regional Dispatch in Buena Vista. No appointment or insurance is needed.
On Tuesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro. No appointment or insurance is needed.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29, testing will be held in Lexington from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Health Primary Care. No appointment or insurance is needed.
Lastly, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, testing will be held in Verona from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center. No appointment or insurance is needed.
Two COVID-19 testing events are open to anyone 17 and older.
On Monday, testing will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg from 2-5 p.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required online at doineedacovid19test.com.
On Monday, Dec. 28, testing will be held at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 7:30-10:30 a.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required online at doineedacovid19test.com.
Those attending any testing events are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.