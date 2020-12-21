Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley through December

The Central Shenandoah district will hold six free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley as 2020 comes to a close

Preference for four of six testing events are given to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

On Monday, testing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Rockbridge Regional Dispatch in Buena Vista. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Tuesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, testing will be held in Lexington from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Health Primary Care. No appointment or insurance is needed.

Lastly, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, testing will be held in Verona from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center. No appointment or insurance is needed.

Two COVID-19 testing events are open to anyone 17 and older.

On Monday, testing will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg from 2-5 p.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required online at doineedacovid19test.com.