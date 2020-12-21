 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 testing in the Valley through December
Updated Information

Because of impending inclement weather, the Central Shenandoah Health District's weekly testing events have been updated.

Testing originally scheduled for Wednesday in Verona will now be held Thursday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 16 years and up.

Thursday's testing event in Buena Vista is now open to those 16 years and up.

Wednesday's testing at James Madison University has been moved to Tuesday. Registration for the event is full.

For questions on the weekly testing schedule, call (540) 574-5102.

The Central Shenandoah district will hold six free COVID-19 testing events in and around the Valley as 2020 comes to a close

Preference for four of six testing events are given to those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

On Monday, testing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Rockbridge Regional Dispatch in Buena Vista. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Tuesday, testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro. No appointment or insurance is needed.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, testing will be held in Lexington from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Health Primary Care. No appointment or insurance is needed.

Lastly, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, testing will be held in Verona from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center. No appointment or insurance is needed.

Two COVID-19 testing events are open to anyone 17 and older.

On Monday, testing will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg from 2-5 p.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required online at doineedacovid19test.com.

On Monday, Dec. 28, testing will be held at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 7:30-10:30 a.m. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required online at doineedacovid19test.com.

Those attending any testing events are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

