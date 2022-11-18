Free healthcare clinic coming to Augusta Expo this weekend

FISHERSVILLE — A nonprofit healthcare pop-up clinic will stop by Augusta Expo this weekend.

Remote Area Medical will offer dental, vision and medical services on Saturday and Sunday at 6 a.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials said that all services will be free, and no identification is necessary.

“There are problems in healthcare everywhere, whether it’s being underinsured or not having the means,” said Audra FitzGerald, RAM’s senior clinic coordinator.

Katherine Ladocsi, president of the University of Virginia's RAM Clinic chapter and a fourth-year student pursuing a Medical Anthropology degree, said she has seen a growing demand for dental and vision services among underinsured patients. Although the expansion of Medicaid has made healthcare more accessible to lower-income individuals, she said that not all of the insurance program covers dentistry and vision concerns.

"When patients come in, it's very noticeable when their eyesight is deteriorating, and they aren't able to go to work. It's very noticeable for a patient's teeth aren't good, and they're unable to eat," she said. "Our job is to have available services that the patients want and need."

She expects long lines and urge those wanting to bee seen to arrive early at the Augusta Expo in Fishersville.

"If we give out all of our tickets, then all of our slots may be full pretty on Saturday," Ladocsi said.

Around 80 students involved with the RAM chapter at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville will assist the volunteer medical professionals. Although the students are not medically certified to practice healthcare services at the Expo, they have been trained to provide general medical support.

"We have received unbelievably wonderful support from the student body here at UVa," Ladocsi said. "We have students who are not only incredibly capable of volunteering, but also excited."

The clinic will offer dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made onsite, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. Vaccines, take-home colon cancer screening test kits, and NARCAN training will also be available.

“We’re super excited about it,” FitzGerald said. “We’re going to have a lot of providers, a lot of volunteers, and hopefully, a lot of patients.”

Ladocsi said she is excited to see the first patient walk in and receive help.

"I think it's going to be a wonderful and emotional experience that at least one person's family can get medical care that they needed and otherwise couldn't receive," she said.

RAM clinic was founded in 1985 and has treated more than 888,000 people, offering over $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services.