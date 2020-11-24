Free Thanksgiving meals offered by area groups

One local organization is forgoing the traditional sit-down turkey dinner and opting for a new way to serve a hot Thanksgiving meal during the pandemic.

Disciples’ Kitchen will distribute grab-n-go meals in the parking lot behind the Second Presbyterian Church, located at 33 N. Delphine Ave. in Waynesboro, from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday. No sign up is required.

Linda Fields, Disciples’ Kitchen treasurer and board member, said the organization will prepare about 50 meals.

“We do a meal every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday,” Fields said. “We have been serving between 40 to 50 individuals the past few days, so we plan to prepare for 50.”

Since March, Disciples’ Kitchen has been handing out meals to the community in the parking lot located behind the church off of Commerce Avenue. Fields say they are frequently providing hot meals now with the colder weather approaching.

Thursday’s pickup meal will include a turkey and dressing casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cooked apples, homemade rolls and homemade pumpkin muffins.

Masks and social distancing are recommended when picking up meals, but no individual will be turned away if not wearing a mask, Fields said. Disposable masks are available if needed.