Free Thanksgiving meals offered by area groups

One local organization is forgoing the traditional sit-down turkey dinner and opting for a new way to serve a hot Thanksgiving meal during the pandemic.
Disciples’ Kitchen will distribute grab-n-go meals in the parking lot behind the Second Presbyterian Church, located at 33 N. Delphine Ave. in Waynesboro, from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday. No sign up is required.
Linda Fields, Disciples’ Kitchen treasurer and board member, said the organization will prepare about 50 meals.
“We do a meal every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday,” Fields said. “We have been serving between 40 to 50 individuals the past few days, so we plan to prepare for 50.”
Since March, Disciples’ Kitchen has been handing out meals to the community in the parking lot located behind the church off of Commerce Avenue. Fields say they are frequently providing hot meals now with the colder weather approaching.
Thursday’s pickup meal will include a turkey and dressing casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cooked apples, homemade rolls and homemade pumpkin muffins.
Masks and social distancing are recommended when picking up meals, but no individual will be turned away if not wearing a mask, Fields said. Disposable masks are available if needed.
Another meal option will be available on Friday. The Waynesboro Salvation Army will not have a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, but it will provide a hot meal on Friday from 11:15 to noon.
No sign up is required, but there will be a limited number of meals served. Lt. Rachel Pruitt said about 30 meals would be available.
“We let people in one at a time so that we can make sure that we have enough space for social distancing,” Pruitt said. “They can come in, have a seat, and have their meal.”
Volunteers can help distribute meals Friday, Pruitt said. Wearing a mask is required to volunteer.
In partnership with Augusta County Public Schools, The Salvation Army will also provide over 200 boxes of food to families in the community who previously registered for pickup on Wednesday.
The organization is located at 900 B St. in Waynesboro.
