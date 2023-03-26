Books ranging from works of fiction to politics to children’s and a range of other topics will be available at the Friends of the Waynesboro Library book sale that starts Wednesday.

There are also books on Virginia and local interests, biographies, history and war, and homes and gardens.

The book sale is scheduled for the basement of the Waynesboro Public Library and will mark the first time in four years that the event is being held. Wednesday is open for members of Friends of the Waynesboro Library. The sale is open to everyone Thursday through Saturday, said Velma Ryan, the head of the book sale for the Friends of the Library.

Ryan said this year’s sale is being held in the spring because the typical fall dates are unavailable. Early voting starts in September, and the Waynesboro Voter Registrar uses office and voting space in the basement.

Despite the timing not being ideal, Ryan said the Friends annual book sale should attract several book lovers.

“In the big room, we have books ranging from $2 to $100,” she said.

Ryan said book dealers are attracted to the Friends sale because of the modest prices. Bargain books costing no more than 50 cents will be available in a smaller basement library room.

The books available for this year’s sale are donated to the Friends of the Library or have been discarded by the library.

Ryan is optimistic about the return of the popular book sale. “I’m hoping people come and enjoy being there,” she said.

She said all the money from the sale goes directly to the library.