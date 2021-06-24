Friends of the Library to host book sale at Farmer's Market

Additionally, not all books that the Friends have are sold. Many are given away to kids in Waynesboro, particularly to the children of the Boys and Girls Club, homeless shelters and local schools for various reading programs.

As many children benefit from the efforts of the Friends, it’s only fitting a teacher is also behind the scenes.

Jean Morgan is a volunteer with the Friends of the Library in Waynesboro, but spent 35 years of her career as an elementary school teacher and librarian.

To her, the Friends’ book sale at the Farmer’s Market is just as great for the kids as it is for parents.

“I think reading is the most important thing in the world for educating your mind,” Morgan said. “Reading and being read to is the way that a love of books, reading, and stimulating your brain takes place when you’re little.”

That love of reading has stayed with Morgan from her childhood and she hopes that parents and their children enjoy the book sale that the Friends provide at the Farmers Market on Saturday morning.

“I’m hoping we will do this a lot,” Morgan said. “Believe me, we [have] the books. Just come and get them!”