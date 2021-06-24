Friends of the Library to host book sale at Farmer's Market

Everyone has a story to tell.
For the Friends of the Waynesboro Public Library and their former President Velma Ryan, they have stories to sell, and will start doing so at the Waynesboro Farmer’s Market beginning Saturday.
The book sale will be the first of its kind outside of the library and will also be the first sale that the Friends have had since the pandemic began.
The move to have the book sale at the market was spearheaded by Ryan, who saw the opportunity as a win-win for the Friends, the Waynesboro Public Library, and the Farmer’s Market, as well.
“I was looking for a place to have it, anyway,” Ryan said. “I thought ‘Well, more people will come to the Farmer’s Market and we’ll sell books.’ So both of us will gain [from] it.”
She isn’t the only one optimistic for the sale, either.
Waynesboro Public Library Director Kevin Osborne sees Saturday’s morning sale as a great opportunity, as well, especially for those looking to make the most of summer cookouts and for families with aspiring young readers.
“Buy a cookbook and then buy the vegetables for the recipe,” Osborne suggested. “It’s a great place to get a cook book for the weekend and something to read with your kids on Sunday.”
Cookbooks will be available at the sale, as will books for gardening, but the sale will predominantly feature fiction and children’s books.
Fiction books will be sold for $1 while children’s books will be sold for 50 cents.
As for where the money will go, Ryan and the rest of the Friends will see that it stays local.
“All [of] our money goes to the library, to the programs,” Ryan said. “We give a lot of money to the children’s programs and the adult programs.”
As Osborne further explains, the Friends of the Library are an independent charity organization that generates money to support the library in its programs and training. To the library director, the library couldn’t do a lot of what it does without them.
“Basically, every January, the library presents the Friends with a wish list of items,” Osborne said. “The Friends decide what they want to fund for the year.”
Recently, the Friends of the Library have spent money on equipment at the library, as well, such as copy machines and other pieces of furniture.
Additionally, not all books that the Friends have are sold. Many are given away to kids in Waynesboro, particularly to the children of the Boys and Girls Club, homeless shelters and local schools for various reading programs.
As many children benefit from the efforts of the Friends, it’s only fitting a teacher is also behind the scenes.
Jean Morgan is a volunteer with the Friends of the Library in Waynesboro, but spent 35 years of her career as an elementary school teacher and librarian.
To her, the Friends’ book sale at the Farmer’s Market is just as great for the kids as it is for parents.
“I think reading is the most important thing in the world for educating your mind,” Morgan said. “Reading and being read to is the way that a love of books, reading, and stimulating your brain takes place when you’re little.”
That love of reading has stayed with Morgan from her childhood and she hopes that parents and their children enjoy the book sale that the Friends provide at the Farmers Market on Saturday morning.
“I’m hoping we will do this a lot,” Morgan said. “Believe me, we [have] the books. Just come and get them!”
Ryan shares Morgan’s enthusiasm, as more sales are currently being planned moving forward into the summer.
“If it works out, then we’ll do it every other week until we can have sales here,” said Ryan, referencing the library, which is still hoping to host The Friends’ big book sale later in September.
While September’s sale is months away, for Ryan, this Saturday’s sale has been a long time coming for many residents.
She hopes it’s worth the wait and the Farmer’s Market proves to be a good shopping site for those looking to spend their summer reading the day away.
“I just want everyone to come and buy a book,” Ryan said. “People have called me to say, ‘When are you having a sale?’”