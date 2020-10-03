Fruit, cider and gifts abundant at 45th annual Apple Days Arts & Crafts Show

“She usually does really well,” Hamilton said about her grandmother. “She’s got her repeat customers that come back every year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was no shortage of other food and snacks available either — Lucky Duck Kettle Corn, Ms. B’s recipes and Critter Haven were all on-site for customers to choose from.

Debbie Giblin and her husband Bill Gilbin came out to Apple Days on Saturday morning to show their support for Waynesboro.

“It’s so fun to get out and to help people out who work on their crafts all year,” Debbie Giblin said. “Everything has been canceled, and it just hurts everybody.”

Ed Daudet has been in the arts his whole life. He’s originally from Boston but moved to the area in 1976. He’s participated in the festival for the last couple of years, he said.

In the last year, he started dot painting, a style of art featuring small dots made up of vibrant colors that work together to make a large image, such as a flower. The paintings range in prices, depending on the time he spends on each one.

“I had to figure out how to charge and have a reasonable price,” Daudet said.

Daudet also sells earrings that are printed to look like each of his larger drawings.