Fruit, cider and gifts abundant at 45th annual Apple Days Arts & Crafts Show

Around 50 local crafters, vendors and nonprofit organizations filled the Willow Oak Plaza parking lot in Waynesboro for this year’s 45th annual Apple Days Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday.
“It’s been very busy,” said William Turner. “It’s been good.”
Turner, of Turner’s Produce, is no stranger to the yearly tradition. This is his 40th year participating in Apple Days.
Turner’s Produce features 12 different varieties of apples that are grown in Sperryville and Tyro. Apples are only $1 per pound, which is why he’s able to sell so many, Turner said. Attendees can also buy apple cider when picking up their apples, $9 for a half-gallon and $12 for one gallon.
Apple dumpling lovers are still in luck. Although the Boy Scouts didn’t sell their apple dumplings this year, attendees can still purchase dumplings from Margie Lambert, better known as The Candy Lady.
Lambert has participated in Apple Days for a decade now. This weekend, she’s selling apple dumplings, cakes, candy fudge and brownies. The apple dumplings had been her best seller Saturday morning, she said.
“It’s been wonderful,” Lambert said. “The people are the most wonderful people.”
Brianna Hamilton, Lambert’s granddaughter, helps her set up and sell the sweet treats each year.
“She usually does really well,” Hamilton said about her grandmother. “She’s got her repeat customers that come back every year.
Support Local Journalism
There was no shortage of other food and snacks available either — Lucky Duck Kettle Corn, Ms. B’s recipes and Critter Haven were all on-site for customers to choose from.
Debbie Giblin and her husband Bill Gilbin came out to Apple Days on Saturday morning to show their support for Waynesboro.
“It’s so fun to get out and to help people out who work on their crafts all year,” Debbie Giblin said. “Everything has been canceled, and it just hurts everybody.”
Ed Daudet has been in the arts his whole life. He’s originally from Boston but moved to the area in 1976. He’s participated in the festival for the last couple of years, he said.
In the last year, he started dot painting, a style of art featuring small dots made up of vibrant colors that work together to make a large image, such as a flower. The paintings range in prices, depending on the time he spends on each one.
“I had to figure out how to charge and have a reasonable price,” Daudet said.
Daudet also sells earrings that are printed to look like each of his larger drawings.
Other items, including wreaths, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, drawings and paintings are available for sale by other crafters.
Apple Days will continue noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those wanting to attend can find a list of vendors who will be at Willow Oak Plaza on the Apple Days Arts & Crafts Show Facebook page.
Masks are required to attend.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.