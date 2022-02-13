Full-court press: Waynesboro girls basketball coach Skylar Napier raises awareness, funds for fight against pediatric cancer

CANCELLING FRIDAY'S GAME was never an option for Skylar Napier.

Through a bizarre set of circumstances, no officials were assigned to Friday night’s girls basketball contest between visiting Riverheads and the host school Waynesboro. It took a bit of creativity — and also a little bit of luck — but the school was able to find two sanctioned referees last minute.

There was a delay.

But no cancellation.

And it’s a good thing, too.

The game was too important to cancel.

Not just because it was senior night for Little Giant guard Kemani Dunson.

Not just because the Shenandoah District season is winding down and re-scheduling options are basically impossible to navigate at this point.

It’s important because of kids like Raygan “Ray Ray” Batton and Macie Sprouse.

And not just Batton and Sprouse — both of whom were diagnosed with cancer as kids — but the others like them, too.

“There was no way we weren’t going to play this game,” Napier said. “If this was just a regular season game, that would be one thing, but this was a benefit game.”

A former Little Giant standout, coach Skylar Napier is exactly what Waynesboro’s girls basketball program needed. She sees the bigger picture in sports. Although she’s fiercely competitive, it’s not just about the scoreboard.

It’s primarily about how being a coach allows her to invest in the lives of young female athletes. She’s got a lot to say about their self-worth, dignity, purpose and ability to achieve.

It’s always been bigger than putting a ball through a hoop.

For her, basketball is just the vehicle that allow mentorship to happen.

Napier also has a great grasp on how to use her platform for the community’s good.

Like Friday night, for example.

The coach used Waynesboro’s final regular season home game to raise both awareness and funds for the fight against pediatric cancer.

That’s precisely why cancelling wasn’t an option.

“I decided to do the fundraiser, because one of our former players Jaden Sprouse,” Napier said. “Her (younger) sister (Macie) was diagnosed with cancer a few years back. She’s in remission now, but this is a cause that I feel should be more in people’s hearts; not only because it’s pediatric cancer, but also because it’s close to home.”

At the ticket gate, a portion of the proceeds were donated to the fundraiser. In the corridor, there were groups doing fundraisers to add to the total of money raised. One group was comprised of Waynesboro High School students and a teacher, and the other was the bee-bopping, cartwheel-turning pre-teen Ray Ray. She was diagnosed with cancer at 21 months.

There was a great turnout for the fundraiser. Between the junior varsity and varsity game, Macie’s friend Lainey Collins addressed the crowd about pediatric cancer. The homeschooled seventh-grader, currently Miss Virginia Jr. High, has raised over $25,000 for the fight against pediatric cancer through her Ray of Hope pageants.

“Cancer is something that we have to fight,” the local teen said.

Several members of the Kier family were in attendance for the fundraiser. The local community had embraced Brayden Kier’s fight against leukemia through the #BradyStrong hashtag. The Kiers continue push for more funding to be dedicated to childhood cancer research, and they use the Brady Strong organization to help others in the fight.

The Brady Strong Foundation hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including a popular golf tournament.

At halftime of the game, I finally get a chance to talk to Macie’s mother, Misty Sprouse, as she explained how everything unfolded on family vacation during the summer of 2018. It’s a story that’s equal parts heartbreaking and heartwarming, as Sprouse explained how quickly life changed forever, how her faith carried her through, and the miracles she saw along the way.

After the half, Riverheads continued to extend its lead in the basketball game. In the records book, it will be a loss for the Little Giants.

But not all wins happen on the basketball court.

Napier’s fundraiser will directly help the Dodge family, whose young child recently received a cancer diagnosis.

“I think the benefit went great,” Napier said. “I saw on Facebook that they (the Dodges) were local, and I thought, ‘Great, that’s who we can do the benefit game for.”

Chris Lassiter is a sports writer for The News Virginian.