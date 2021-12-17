Future of Confederate monument discussed at public hearing in Waynesboro

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dorsey also expressed his gratitude for Henderson’s prior comments about the monument’s safety and well-being.

“We certainly wouldn’t want to hear that this city would engage in some of the actions of the city across the Blue Ridge there in Charlottesville,” said Dorsey, who further stressed that there were several members of the Harman family present at the meeting. “This is their relative. They deserve the respect to really make that decision in concert with other groups that are interested in it. I think the final call should go with them.”

Dorsey closed his comments by saying that he hopes someone can be found “in conjunction with the Harman family” that wants to embrace the responsibility of owning the property. He also fired a warning to the city council that allowing the monument to be removed could open the door for future issues in the city.

“I hate the precedent [that] this kind of action sets,” Dorsey said. “You want anything removed from public property, simply vandalize it and force the city’s hand by causing expense. I think in years to come, cities will regret their actions here because there will be further actions taken. You’re awarding bad behavior to get into that kind of action. You get more of what you allow.”