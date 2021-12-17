Future of Confederate monument discussed at public hearing in Waynesboro

Waynesboro’s city council held a public hearing Monday night at Kate Collins Middle School in accordance with section 15.2-1812 of Virginia state code to receive input from residents on the removal and relocation of the Colonel William H. Harman monument that was formerly located in Constitution Park.
According to the city, the monument was removed due to vandalism and because it was additionally “in conflict with the anticipated South River Preserve North Project.”
It was announced during the council’s work session before Monday night’s meeting that several organizations had already made inquiries regarding the historical marker.
Harman served as a colonel for the Confederate Army during the Civil War and was also a lieutenant of an Augusta County company during the Mexican-American War. On March 2, 1865, he was killed in action in the Battle of Waynesboro.
The Harman family wishes to preserve the monument and see it displayed publicly elsewhere on a private property site.
Mark Harman, a Swoope resident and direct descendant of the colonel, told the city he was “thankful” that the monument was removed, but wishes to see his family be able to place it in a new location.
“The Harman family would like to take this monument and place it on private land, yet it would be publicly accessible, properly lit and secured with camera and/or video surveillance,” Harman said. “[The] Shenandoah Battlefield Association has reached out, the Virginia Flaggers have reached out. I would just like to see it someplace other than the backlot of the public works building. Certainly, that’s not what this monument was designed for.”
Harman went on to call his ancestor a “really colorful guy” and his monument “a piece of local history.”
“[He] served with Jackson,” Harman said. “He was the Augusta County attorney for several years and to not have this in a place to be honored and to not honor the efforts of the united governors of the Confederacy who paid for it — it’s just a disservice to our culture and to our southern history. Please consider that.”
Harman closed by saying that he just wants “to see it someplace safe where it can be properly viewed and honored.”
“Let’s move forward,” he said. “I hope all parties can come to a decision.”
As he was leaving the podium to address the city council, Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson acknowledged Harman’s want to see the monument placed somewhere safe.
“I think this council and staff are looking [at] it the same way,” Henderson said.
Brandon Dorsey, a Fairfield resident and representative for the Stonewall Brigade Sons of Confederate Veterans, further expressed his support for Mark and the Harman family “to be the ones that designate what happens” with the Confederate monument.
“In my opinion, first of all, the monument has been removed illegally,” Dorsey said. “It’s a shame it was vandalized. It was placed where it was placed because that’s the spot where he fell. It’s practically a grave marker in that sense. To have it relocated anywhere else is unfortunate [and] does not meet the original purpose of the monument.”
Dorsey also expressed his gratitude for Henderson’s prior comments about the monument’s safety and well-being.
“We certainly wouldn’t want to hear that this city would engage in some of the actions of the city across the Blue Ridge there in Charlottesville,” said Dorsey, who further stressed that there were several members of the Harman family present at the meeting. “This is their relative. They deserve the respect to really make that decision in concert with other groups that are interested in it. I think the final call should go with them.”
Dorsey closed his comments by saying that he hopes someone can be found “in conjunction with the Harman family” that wants to embrace the responsibility of owning the property. He also fired a warning to the city council that allowing the monument to be removed could open the door for future issues in the city.
“I hate the precedent [that] this kind of action sets,” Dorsey said. “You want anything removed from public property, simply vandalize it and force the city’s hand by causing expense. I think in years to come, cities will regret their actions here because there will be further actions taken. You’re awarding bad behavior to get into that kind of action. You get more of what you allow.”
Jeff Shifflett, a Stuarts Draft resident, also attended the meeting to further express support for the Harman family, Southern ancestry and the preservation of history. He also publicly offered his time and services to make sure the monument is safely taken care of.
“Our history is being destroyed,” Shifflett said to the city council. “I’ve always seen Waynesboro [make] the right decisions as I grew up here … I hope you all consider the Harman family. Please do the right thing.”
The “right thing,” however, was very different in the eyes of local activist Andrea Jackson, who was glad that the monument was removed from Constitution Park.
While she expressed a deep love for Civil War and Reconstruction history, she asked the city council and staff to think about the monument differently from where she stands.
“This is a part of American history,” Jackson said. “Like it or not, slavery is a part of American history. I love the United States, but I also know that it has its flaws.”
Jackson said that America is a country that’s constantly evolving and that in 2021, “we have to look at our history really for what it is.”
“As a Black American and African American in the United States, we are not really taking into consideration what this monument is taking into account,” Jackson said. “The Civil War was a war fought about slavery. That’s just [the] fact. We were taught the false lost cause narrative. We have to unlearn that. That is not destroying your history, that is correcting history and propaganda that was taught at the end of the Civil War.”
She continued explaining her perspective and said that while there’s nothing wrong remembering the war efforts of one’s ancestors, not everyone in Waynesboro wants to remember the Confederacy.
“Who wants to be, like, ‘Oh wow, my grand-pappy fought for slavery,’” Jackson said. “Nobody wants that, so you want to make up something that you can be proud of. There’s nothing wrong with your ancestors fighting in the war and wanting to preserve that history, [but] you also have to consider what are you saying to people when you’re fighting to keep monuments. For me as a Black person, you’re basically saying, ‘Well, if this war went the other way, I could be enslaved.’”
Jackson concluded by adding that she also doesn’t like the narrative of ‘you’re destroying our history,’ and said that she and others are instead “correcting history and moving forward.”
“Nazis do not have monuments in Germany,” Jackson said. “Therefore, Confederates should not have monuments in America.”
As of now, there is no set destination planned for the Harman monument.
Additionally, Waynesboro’s city council meeting originally set for Dec. 27 has also been cancelled.