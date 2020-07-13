The owners of Gavid’s Steakhouse and Family Grill said their goodbyes to the Waynesboro community during a bittersweet farewell Sunday.
The restaurant, which announced last month it was closing after 35 years in Waynesboro, held Sunday’s farewell lunch to give longtime customers one last chance to eat at Gavid’s one last time.
“It’s sad for the community, for my family [and] for myself, but we felt like it’s the only choice we had with the virus being out there,” said co-owner David Spears.
Customers lined up outside the restaurant in the parking lot to order their favorite Gavid’s entrees for a final time. For husband and wife Chris and Brittany Leavel, it was a sad day.
“For the last four years, we’ve been coming here literally every Sunday,” Brittany Leavel said.
Gavid’s played a special part in some of the couple’s most cherished memories. On their wedding day, the owners announced a special congratulations to the couple on the restaurant’s sign. Now, those moments are no more.
“My parents brought me here, [and] I bought my wife,” Chris Leavel said. “Now, if we have children, I can’t continue that legacy.”
He was “devastated” to hear Gavid’s was closing. The couple said they would miss the opportunity to continue their Sunday tradition of eating at Gavid’s.
Ashlee Shover, a regular customer who grew up eating at the restaurant, said she was shocked to learn of its closing.
“I was sad to learn that they were closing because it’s a town favorite,” Shover said.
It was also an emotional day for Gary Spears, David’s brother, and co-owner of Gavid’s.
“It’s sad,” Gary Spears said. “I knew it was going to be emotional today, but it’s been good.”
David and Gary spent the day thanking customers for their service and reminiscing with regulars. The two even signed autographs on Gavid’s coffee mugs that were given away to customers.
The brothers are thankful for the employees they’ve had throughout the last three decades and said they had some of the best employees around.
Monica Scott, who has worked for Gavid’s on and off for 32 years, was one of the first employees to work at the restaurant.
“This was my first job at 16, and they taught me everything I knew,” Scott said.
She said the farewell was bittersweet and she wished they weren’t closing.
“I could not ask for better people to work for,” Scott said. “They became family.”
David’s two daughters, Brittani Spears and Ashley Driver, were at the farewell party on Sunday to help with the event. He purchased Gavid’s the year Driver was born.
“It’s definitely going to be missed,” Driver said. “It’s been a huge part of our family, and we’ve been so grateful that it’s given us so many blessings.”
Brittani started helping out at the restaurant this year when she was temporarily laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got an amazing community that has supported both families throughout the years,” Brittani said. “We are incredibly grateful and very blessed, but we’re also sad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.