George Fitzgerald named deputy fire chief in Waynesboro

George Fitzgerald is the city of Waynesboro's newest deputy fire chief after a promotion, the fire department announced Friday.

Fitzgerald was the department's deputy fire marshal before his promotion.

"George came to our organization in 2016 and since then has been instrumental in continuing the modernizing of our fire prevention services and progressing the department in many ways," fire chief Andrew Holloway said in a statement. "Chief Fitzgerald's integrity, grit, work ethic and selfless service are examples for all of us to follow and make him the best possible choice as deputy fire chief."

While assuming the role of deputy fire chief, Fitzgerald will continue to serve as the city's deputy fire marshal, as well as assist the fire chief in the management and administration of all fire department service and activities.

Fitzgerald also will be directly responsible for planning, organizing, directing and supervising all activities for the fire prevention program. In addition, Fitzgerald will be tasked with the management of a professional standards program for the department.

