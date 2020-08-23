George Washington forest's numerous dams offer hikers scenic views

GEORGE WASHINGTON NATIONAL FOREST — If you want a dam good day of hiking then this outdoor adventure in the George Washington Forest of western Augusta County is just for you.
There are plenty of dams in Augusta County, the headwaters to both the James and the Shenandoah rivers. Water is our best natural resource and, in fact, no water flows into Augusta County; rather, it all starts here and flows out.
The county’s dams serve a variety of purposes and sometimes they serve more than one purpose. First, many small dams, often earthen dams, create small ponds to water livestock and provide a place for anglers. Other dams, usually concrete, stretch across streams and rivers and create an impoundment of water that can provide power for a mill or a hydroelectric plant. Still others are built to store a large amount of water for municipal water supplies. Finally, in a headwaters area in the mountains where the right amount of rain creates spectacular floods, large numbers of flood control dams can be found. Designed to catch and hold flood waters, these dams protect life and property from out of control torrents of water.
This hiking day that journeyed into the national forest let us see three different dams, all built with a specific purpose in mind, and each offering outdoor recreational opportunities. For us on this day, we were there to enjoy a nice hike and observe nature. We met others along the way who were there to fish or enjoy some time on the water (at Elkhorn).
The 1.1-million-acre George Washington National Forest, formed in the early 20th century specifically to protect the badly eroding, timbered over mountains of the eastern U.S., is now the largest undeveloped expanse of land east of the Mississippi. Not only does it protect our drinking water, but it provides a wealth of outdoor recreation.
Our first stop of the day was at Braley Pond, a lovely 4.5-acre pond with a half-mile trail around it as well as other trails branching off into the woods at the far end of the pond across from the dam. The earthen dam created this pond primarily for fishing and wildlife habitat. The recreational area has a primitive campground, toilets and a picnic area.
The hike begins on the right side of the pond on the Bald Ridge Trail. Hikers follow the edge of the pond to its far end. The surface of the pond is covered in water lilies and rushes and the wildlife is abundant. We spent many minutes at the far end, captivated by a great blue heron.
At the back end of the pond, the trail either continues to the left and completes the loop around the pond (a half mile total) or veers off to the right and into the woods on a three-mile loop marked with yellow blazes. That is the path that we took. This is a very pretty hike and because of all the rains, everything was green and lush. On several occasions, the trail pops out into the open and meanders through wildflower meadows. Because of the rain, there were more stream crossings than there probably are normally. On this day, we made 11 water crossings in just three miles. The red cardinal flowers were particularly pretty. We also saw many colorful mushrooms.
We saw no one on the three-mile hike that finished back at the Braley Pond parking area, but we just missed a black bear who left some tracks that appeared quite fresh in the mud ahead of us on the path.
Once we got back to the parking area, we decided to cross a wooden bridge and ascend the earthen dam (just more than 40 steps). From there we walked along the top and photographed the many butterflies visiting the milkweed and other plants growing atop the dam. To complete our visit to Braley, we did a clockwise loop around the entire pond.
We got back in our car and drove a few miles north to Elkhorn Lake, built in 1965 as a flood control dam and as a back-up water supply reservoir for the city of Staunton. This is an earthen dam, like Braley, but much taller – 109 feet. Of the three water impoundments that we visited for our dam day, Elkhorn is by far the biggest at 54 acres.
The “trail” at Elkhorn is really a gravel road that runs alongside the lake for its entire length. Along the road are several piers for handicapped fishing. We followed the road to the far end of the lake and then walked on further behind the dam. Like at Braley, water was high and here it was rushing out of the overflow pipes at the base of the dam.
We then hiked up the back side of the dam — that was a daunting task. From there we walked across the top, stopping to take pictures of the amazing view. We then walked down off the front of the dam, much less steep than the back, and returned to our vehicle (about 2 miles of walking). The neatest thing about this hike was the tall pink-purple Joe Pye Weed growing at the water’s edge. Again, the butterflies were all over these blooms causing us to stop, focus and shoot.
From there it was on to our final destination — the Staunton Dam. Turn right upon leaving Elkhorn and drive about four miles. The road dead-ends at the Staunton Dam and a little picnic area. The story of how the city of Staunton, desperate for a reliable water supply in the 1920s, decided to head 16 miles out into the new national forest and build a 300 foot long and 50 foot high cement dam using mules and steam power, bore a 6,000 foot tunnel through a mountain, and then lay 16 miles of miles of pipe from the dam to the city is really interesting. At one time, the 21-acre reservoir provided nearly 100% of Staunton’s water. Today it supplies about half of the city’s needs, or about 2.2 million gallons a day.
Spend some time at the dam. Walk up the 50 or so hewn-rock stairs and imagine the men in the 1920s who came out here and, over a period of 18 months, constructed this massive dam. At the top of the dam, take the short trail along the reservoir. Years ago, a small house sat at the top of the dam and a “dam man” lived there and kept an eye on maintenance.
After you have explored the dam (no swimming or even wading, by the way), grab a snack at the picnic table and read the sign about how the 17,400-acre watershed that feeds the reservoir provides water for the city of Staunton.
If you are lucky, water will be flowing over the dam in full force, giving the concrete wall a lacy effect. In dry times, barely a trickle flows over the wall. It is fun to think about the final destination of the water leaving the reservoir over the dam or through the stream flowing out from the side of it. That water continues to flow north all the way to Harpers Ferry where it joins with the Potomac River and together they flow into our nation’s capital and then on to the Chesapeake Bay.
Now those are some “dam” interesting water facts to ponder on a “dam” good day of outdoor adventure.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.
