Gerald Garber to remain Augusta County supervisors chair

VERONA — Middle River supervisor Gerald Garber will serve another year as chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, the board voted at its organizational meeting Wednesday.
This will be Garber’s fourth year as chair. He was first elected to the board in 1988, also serving as chairman in 1990 and 2010. Garber voluntarily stepped down in 2011, but ran again in 2016 “out of necessity,” according to News Virginian archives.
The board voted 6-0 to appoint Garber, with Garber abstaining from the vote.
Current vice chair Pam Carter declined any nominations in order to focus on her re-election campaign.
“I think that given the fact that I have a very active campaign coming up this year — and I’m going to do everything in my power to make it winning — I respectfully decline any nomination to serve in one of our roles,” Carter said Wednesday.
Carter nominated Beverley Manor supervisor Butch Wells to vice chair. The board approved Carter’s motion 6-0, with Wells abstaining from the vote.
Wells was appointed to the board on Jan. 1, 2019, to fill the Beverley Manor seat after Terry Kelley resigned. He ran unopposed in the November 2019 election. Wells previously served on the same seat for six months in 2015 after another former supervisor stepped down for personal reasons.
“I would like to express my appreciation to the board for their confidence in me as vice chair,” Wells said. “I’m truly humbled by it, and I promise to do my best.”