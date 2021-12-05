Gladiator mentality: 1980 Riverheads graduate hasn’t missed a football game in over 20 years

Some of his fondest childhood memories are of a relative bringing Brooks to the games as a kid. In a sense, the stadium has always been like home. His Future Farmers of America class planted the trees that now shade the visitor’s side of the stadium.

“I used to come to ball games with my sister,” Brooks said. “We’d all sit up here. Back then, they’d ask a trivia question. I didn’t know anything about trivia. I was 10-years-old. They’d give me the answer, I’d run up there and win some sort of a prize. I remember like it was yesterday, and that was 50 years ago.”

The 22-year streak itself is impressive. When the family goes on the vacation, the beach property rental is from Saturday to Saturday. They return one day early to make the game. When he’s had work scheduling conflict, he’s used vacation time.

A model of consistency, Brooks has sat in the same seat since 1999.

Top of the bleachers, up from the 40-yard line marker.

At first, he used to arrive early to secure his spot. He still arrives early, but there’s really no need. Everyone know it’s E.R.’s spot.