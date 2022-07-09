Gold scam happening in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said fake gold is being traded for cash at gas stations in Verona, Raphne and Greenville and surrounding jurisdictions both north and south in Augusta County.

Adult males are approaching people with stories of hardship. They may claim to be from a foreign country, having just arrived in the Unites States and in need of money for gas or claiming hardship.

Some of the perpetrators have resorted to crying while standing beside a car with a family inside.

While the gold looks real and is well marked, it is fake. Do not give any money for it.

If you are able to get a license plate, color and make of the car, please report the information to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 option 2.

If anyone has information about this scam, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.