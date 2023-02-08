Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means couples, friends or family members will be showing their love and admiration for one another

Unlike the holidays, planning for Valentine’s Day can be a last-minute arrangement for many, but, it is often a hectic day for small businesses.

About 52% of Americans plan to celebrate V-Day and spend 9% more money than last year, according to an educational research company, Scholaroo. In Virginia, the researchers reported the number one gift Virginians tend to purchase is flowers.

Manager and florist of C&C Sensations, Inc., Jessica Hall, said the shop tends to get over three to 500 inquiries for floral arrangements just for the most romantic time of the year.

“It’s a blessing, honestly,” Hall said in regard to the number of inquiries. “We’re a small and locally owned business, so the more that the people help the community for small businesses the more that we can serve in our community.”

However, more inquiries tend to come in at the last minute with specific requests.

“The downfall is they want specifics, waiting last minute to order and they want exactly what they want in the pictures,” Hall said.

The local business sells online and in-person floral arrangements ranging from roses, hydrangeas, daisies, orchids or lilies, and gifts. The florists sell the arrangements by the number of flowers, as opposed to the size of the arrangements.

Not only is it difficult to arrange flowers together, but C&C Sensations is also running on short staff due to inflation and the high prices for their supply.

“With inflation, for prices and stuff, we have to go a little bit higher and obviously nobody wants to work,” Hall said. “I’ll be spending a lot of hours here.”

Hall’s number one advice for lovebirds looking for flowers is, “order today.”

“It's always better to order ahead of time. It helps us designers to be able to get our orders started because we’re already starting Valentine’s order arrangements to stay ahead of everything,” she said.

With a bouquet of flowers, comes with a romantic lunch or dinner date.