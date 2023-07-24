The audit was performed of the office’s accounting and finance records. The clean audit is the third report the office has received during Landes’ tenure as clerk of court.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is proud to have received notice of our third consecutive clean audit report from the Auditor of Public Accounts,” Landes said. “This report provides clear evidence of the hard work by our entire clerk’s staff to properly account for the funds we receive ad disbursements made each day..” Landes said he wanted to offer special thanks to Gina Coffey, the chief deputy clerk and accountant, and Sheila Price, the deputy clerk and bookkeeper.