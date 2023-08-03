VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday asking Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton to turn over all closed session recordings and other closed session information he had accumulated since January of 2020.

Seaton was requested to provide the tapes and other information in seven business days.

But Seaton, reached by phone out of state, said he “had no obligation to provide them with control and custody” of the closed session tapes.

However, he said he would be amenable to providing the information to the media or the public except for discussions about personnel.

Seaton was censured by the board and stripped of committee assignments last month after supervisors cited his taping of closed board sessions for the past two years.

Wednesday’s board resolution, passed by a 6-0 vote, requests all public records Seaton had amassed, saying that “surreptitious recordings of closed meetings of the Board of Supervisors by a board member may be public records.”

The resolution said the county is asserting “its right to possession, custody, and control of any and all public records (as that term is defined in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act) pertaining to closed meetings of the Board of Supervisors.”

Those records include “recordings, texts, emails, voicemails, letters, memorandum” and other information meeting the definition of public record.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull said the request of Seaton is to protect county staff who may have been discussed in closed sessions. He said it is also essential to keep closed-session discussions about legal issues private.

Seaton said the board of supervisors “have no right to my records.” He further said, “I’ll see how far they want to push it. When I win, they will have to reimburse my lawyer,” he said of a possible court battle over the closed session tapes.