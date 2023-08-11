VERONA — The office walls of retiring Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury could be papered with the almost daily Freedom of Information requests from the man seeking to replace her in November, former county supervisor and current candidate Tracy Pyles.

Pyles wants to know the value of every car and truck, and other personal property in Augusta County. Shrewsbury said the Virginia Code does not allow her to release that information. She said that the portion of the code on the secrecy of information on taxation restricts the release.

Pyles said he doesn’t need to know who and how many cars and trucks they own, just the value of the vehicles in line-item fashion.

“I’m not looking at personal information; I’m just looking for a list of vehicles with the numbers,” he said.

Pyles’ goal, if elected, would be to assess a $100 flat tax on personal property on vehicles, but he needs to see who would be hurt or helped by such a tax.

Shrewsbury said the flat tax proposal is prohibited by both the Virginia Constitution and the Virginia Code. The Virginia Constitution states that “all assessments of real estate and personal property shall be at fair market value.”

“There can’t be a flat tax,” said Shrewsbury, who added she does not want to see Pyles elected based on a false promise he can’t keep.

Pyles said it is possible to do away with the car tax and assess a $100 roads fee in Augusta County to vehicle owners.

“To ask everyone to pay an equal use of the roads is fair,” he said.

Shrewsbury said such a move would be unconstitutional and that the revenue commissioner lacks the authority to do what Pyles suggests.

And there is more.

Candidate Pyles wants to take the county’s real estate reassessment in-house. Wampler-Eanes of Botetourt County are doing the current reassessment. Previous reassessments have been done outside.

Shrewsbury said county supervisors did two separate studies on in-house reassessments over the past decade and concluded that doing them in-house would be more expensive.

As you might imagine, Pyles disagrees. When he announced his candidacy, he said he could cut the reassessment cost by half by doing it in-house.

“Other places do it; Staunton does an in-house reassessment,” he said. Pyles is convinced that the outside assessment companies miss much when they estimate property values, including the location, amenities and access. “We can do it better in-house,” he said.

He would hire extra employees for the commissioner of the revenue office to focus on the reassessment.

Pyles, the Democratic nominee for the commissioner of the revenue post, is opposed in November by Republican candidate George Price, the current real estate manager in the Augusta County office.