VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors has joined forces with other Virginia counties to ask that the General Assembly change Virginia’s Line of Duty Act to cover private police officers.

The action came after last month’s killing of Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II. Wagner died in the line of duty on June 16, but his family was not eligible for benefits under the law because he represented a private police agency.

The benefits of the Line of Duty Act include a lump sum death benefit and lifetime health insurance benefits to the families of officers disabled or killed in the line of duty.

A resolution passed by supervisors Wednesday recognizes Wagner for heroism and service and asks the General Assembly to change the Line of Duty Act to afford private police officers in Virginia benefits available under the act.

Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jesse Rutherford said Wintergreen lies in Augusta and Nelson counties. He said his board has passed a similar resolution, and Greene and Montgomery counties have also passed resolutions this week to support the change.

“We are trying to get the conversation going,” Rutherford said. He said it is important to get members of the General Assembly working on the legislation.

Augusta County Supervisor Butch Wells said he has been told by Del. Ellen Campbell, who represents part of Augusta County, that she will do all she can to change the Line of Duty Act to cover private Virginia police officers.

Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton said he has repeatedly talked to Campbell about changing the Line of Duty Act. “This resolution is the first step to delegates to amend the act,” Seaton said.

Rutherford attended Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting with Wintegreen’s Police Chief Dennis Russell and Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Chief Curtis Sheets.

He said the costs of this change are to be worked out once the legislation passes.

Thanking Augusta County supervisors for their resolution, Rutherford told the supervisors, “You are not just a neighbor; you are family.”