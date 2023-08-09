The firm doing Augusta County’s reassessment has added Saturday work as it gears up for a late November finish.

Representatives of Wampler-Eanes of Botetourt County are spending the extra time in Stuarts Draft, one of the county’s heaviest populated areas, said Jean Shrewsbury, county commissioner of the revenue.

“They just started this past Saturday. They have a deadline to meet,” said Shrewsbury, of Wampler-Eanes.

She said the company’s workers will wear county-issued identification badges and yellow vests when doing their work.

The reassessment began in July 2022 when Wampler-Eanes examined recent home sales in the county to compare those sales to the assessed values, Shrewsbury said.

“The sales ratio is the first step, and then they go into the field,” said Shrewsbury, who said the county reassessment is an 18-month process.

Augusta County’s last reassessment was effective in January 2019. The new reassessment will take effect in January 2024.

Augusta County residents who have questions about the reassessment can visit the project webpage at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/reassessment. They can also contact the Augusta County Reassessment Office (c/o Wampler-Eanes, P.O. Box 959, Verona, VA., 24482) or call (540) 245-5630 or by email at AugustaReassessment@gmail.com.