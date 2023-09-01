Augusta County resident Randall Wolf announced Thursday he will seek the House District 36 seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in November.

Wolf, who ran for the House District 20 seat against Del. John Avoli in 2021, will oppose Del. Ellen Campbell. He has worked as a photojournalist and operates a nonprofit bike shop that offers transportation to those in need.

Wolf will seek the seat as a Democrat. Campbell, who is filling the unexpired term of her late husband Ronnie Campbell in House District 24, is the Republican nominee for House District 36.

House District 36 includes Waynesboro, Staunton and southern Augusta County, as well as a portion of Rockbridge County.

Wolf has proposed an ambitious platform that includes lowering state income taxes for those earning under $75,000 and advancing justice, equity, diversity and inclusion so everyone can thrive. He also wants to protect women’s healthcare and assure access to abortion and reproductive care.

The candidate also seeks to reduce gun violence and suicides by providing increased access to mental healthcare and addiction support.

Wolf said Virginia politicians have neglected the state’s income tax system.

“The brackets have not been updated since 1990, and the top bracket is $17,001,” he said.

Wolf proposes a plan that will put more money in the pockets of senior citizens and workers.

Wolf said he is an ally of people of color, the LGBTQ population, and people with disabilities. He said if elected, he will work to “protect the rights and freedoms of everyone.”

The candidate supports access to a complete history in education. He wants to provide support and resources to school employees so that students can develop their intellect, study their field of interest, and lead productive lives.

Women’s access to reproductive healthcare and abortion are essential issues to Wolf.

“Certain Republicans want to place themselves between a patient and their doctor. I am proud to earn the Planned Parenthood Advocates for Virginia endorsement for my support of reproductive rights, abortion, and access to health care,” he said.

Concerned about the spiraling gun violence in the country, Wolf has an interesting proposal to deal with it. He would propose a 30 percent excise tax on all gun sales and ammunition in Virginia. The revenue gained would offer mental health services, background checks, school security systems, gun buyback programs, victim support, and other efforts to address gun violence.

As part of his proposal, Virginia hunters could enjoy a tax-free weekend to purchase ammunition for the season as well as guns and rifles.