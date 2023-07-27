VERONA — For the second time in two weeks, high drama happened at the end of an Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday night.

The last portion of Wednesday’s meeting was highlighted by former supervisor and current Commissioner of the Revenue candidate Tracy Pyles. He refused to finish his remarks in the allotted three minutes. Three Augusta County Sheriff's deputies escorted Pyles from the lectern and out of the meeting room when he continued to speak after being told to stop.

Later during the meeting portion when supervisors are allowed to comment, the board was aggressively challenged by Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton, who repeatedly asked what rule he broke that caused his board censure and removal from committees two weeks ago.

Pyles has previously expressed concern about the time limitations placed on speakers at board meetings.

He told County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald in a letter earlier this month that he would speak for a group at all board meetings until November. Representatives of groups are allowed to talk for five minutes.

He said individuals are allowed to seek a redress of their grievances. As a former supervisor, Pyles told the board, “We used to listen to people for hours.” He also said he was abiding by the Constitution.

When told his time was up by Board Chairman Mike Shull, Pyles refused to leave and received some support from the audience. Deputies then escorted him out.

In his letter to Fitzgerald, Pyles urged the administrator and board members to read a portion of the Federalist Papers to understand better the checks and balances on government in the Constitution. Pyles further said, “All true authority comes from the people. And as men are not angels, rules are put in place to protect us from abuse from the elected.”

Shull said time limitations are placed on speakers in various government formats, including appearances at the Virginia General Assembly and other government forums. “There is a set time to speak in Richmond,” he said of those addressing the general assembly at the Virginia State Capitol.

Meanwhile, Seaton, who is seeking a second term on the board in November, received support from multiple speakers for his representation and integrity.

And when it was his time to speak, Seaton questioned his fellow board members about what rule he broke when he was censured two weeks ago.

Seaton was told that his recording of executive sessions by the board without their knowledge was the principal reason.

“Is there any evidence I talked to anyone?” Seaton asked. The Wayne District supervisor said he believes he is “guilty until proven innocent.”

Shull also reminded Seaton that the closed sessions included personnel discussions.

Seaton said his trouble started because he questioned the legality of fees being charged at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center earlier this year. He said had he stayed quiet about the issues surrounding fees, he “would have cruised to re-election.”

The supervisor said he would continue to speak out and protect the rights of his constituents. “I’m not here to be a monkey, to see no evil.”

Seaton is opposed in November by John Higgs, the owner of Barren Ridge Vineyards.