VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved a contract Wednesday evening for a consultant that will help steer the county through authoring a new comprehensive plan and an economic development strategic plan.

The board approved a $317,780 contract for Hill Studio, a Roanoke-based company with extensive experience helping localities with comp plans. Augusta County Community Development Director Doug Wolfe said Hill Studio will work with a subcontractor, Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting, on the economic development plan.

In the coming months, Wolfe said there will be community engagement meetings across Augusta County to receive input on both the comp plan and economic development strategic plan.

Wolfe told supervisors Wednesday night that engaging the community for the comp plan will include “community input sessions as well as community review sessions with the draft plan, focus groups, community surveys, face-to-face public engagement at community events.”

Augusta County’s last major work on a comp plan came in 2007. Wolfe said the new comp plan should take 15 to 18 months. The economic development strategic plan would be accomplished in nine to 12 months.

Supervisors are planning a meeting with Hill Studio to share their respective visions for the plans. Wolfe said work begins immediately, and “larger scale kickoff meetings” will start in September.