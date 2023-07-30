The Augusta County Sheriff will host its first annual National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Augusta County Government Center.

The event will be held in the south parking lot at the Verona facility.

During the recent pandemic, area law enforcement agencies and regional responders have not participated in National Night Out. In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement from Staunton and Waynesboro will participate Tuesday, as will Augusta County Fire and Rescue and the AirCare program.

National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held across the United States each year.