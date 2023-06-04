VERONA — A closed Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday to discuss personnel evolved into questions from one county supervisor about fees charged county residents at the animal services center.

Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton made a lengthy statement before the closed meeting, questioning several fees charged at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. Those fees include a $15 daily impoundment fee and a pickup fee. Seaton also said the county has collected more than $60,000 in fees over the past five years that violate sections of the Virginia Code.

Seaton said he has also been told of an inadequate food budget for the shelter, a delay in animals receiving medications and employees of the center using a non-government email to communicate. The shelter is based in Lyndhurst and serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. Augusta County has oversight as the fiscal agent.

The supervisor said, “No other shelter in the state operates like this.” He said ordinances do not support the funds collected over the past several years. And at one point in his remarks, Seaton asked, “Why haven’t the animal ordinances been updated?”

Investigations should be done by an outside authority, according to Seaton. Rather than going into a closed session, Seaton said the board of supervisors should be transparent and remain in open session and allow the streaming of the meeting.

Other supervisors disagreed, saying the closed session was needed for personnel reasons.

Following the session, Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull said members had “agreed to disagree” and would work together.

Seaton apologized for sounding like supervisors were involved in a conspiracy about the animal services center. He said he plans another statement about the animal services center when the board meets on June 14. He emerged from the more than one-hour closed session to say that the board is working on issues about the shelter.