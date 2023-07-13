VERONA — Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton was censured by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Wednesday and stripped of all committee and board assignments for recording closed sessions of the board.

Although board members acknowledged that Seaton had broken no laws in making the recordings, they said he made the recordings without board members' knowledge. Board Chairman Mike Shull said the information discussed in closed sessions concerns personnel and legal matters.

And while Shull said some of the information in a May 20 closed session was disclosed to news media, Seaton vehemently denied that assertion.

“I did not share confidential information. That is not true,” Seaton said.

The supervisor said he had only spoken about impoundment fees for dogs being held at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

In the censure resolution, which passed 6-1 with Seaton voting no, board members said Seaton had admitted to making the recordings. The censure resolution speaks “to grave concerns about the secret recordings" and of unprofessional and unethical conduct. Board members also questioned Seaton’s ability to be an effective member of the board of supervisors in the future.

Seaton’s loss of board and commission appointments include service as a member of the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization and on the board of the Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro.

Seaton said Augusta County citizens have the right to know what their elected representatives are doing. He said the recording “is a good thing, not a bad thing.” Seaton said, “There needs to be more sunlight on this government,” not less.

“I encourage residents to discern the truth,” Seaton said at one point.

The debates among public officials should be made in public and “not in closed session,” Seaton said.

Seaton said in an interview after the vote he has worked as a physician and lived in Augusta County for 24 years, and “people know what I’m doing.” He said roads in his district are being paved. He said he continues to be responsive to his constituents and plans to seek a second term in office on Nov. 7. He is opposed for re-election by John Higgs.

Board members expressed disappointment in Seaton’s recording of the board’s closed sessions.

Beverley Manor District member Butch Wells said he asked Seaton why he was making the recordings and was not answered.

“He talks about transparency, but why weren’t you being transparent with us,” Wells said he asked Seaton. He said Seaton walked away without answering.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jeff Slaven said matters discussed in closed sessions “pertain to people’s lives” and involve conversations about county staff. Slaven said it is essential for elected officials to be “people we can trust and work with.”

Shull said the recordings had been made for two years. He said no votes are taken in closed session. He said any disclosures about economic development prospects potentially locating in Augusta County are made “when we are given the green light from the business to disclose.”