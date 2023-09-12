The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution Wednesday night to declare the county a drought disaster area.

The resolution, when passed, would be forwarded to the Virginia Farm Service Agency, which would open the door to affected farmers to obtain relief assistance.

Supervisors received a memorandum on Sept. 1 from extension agents John Benner and Doug Horn of the Augusta County Extension Office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

The memo details the lack of rainfall in Augusta County during the summer. The county had six consecutive weeks of abnormally dry conditions between June and mid-July. Some late July rainfall was followed by a very dry August. “As of Aug. 31, 51 percent of the county area is now categorized as D1 (moderate drought),” the memo states.

Also included in the information provided is the estimated 30 percent yield reduction in Augusta County on hay and corn grain production. That forecast translates to a more than $8.5 million loss in yields on corn and hay.

While there was some rainfall in the area over the weekend, it was not nearly enough. According to the National Weather Service, the outlook for this week includes some chance of rainfall in the county on both Tuesday and Wednesday. There was a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. A similar forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of rain Wednesday.

The expected action by county supervisors comes after Augusta Water, the county water and sewer provider, asked for voluntary conservation by residents last week. The voluntary conservation request includes asking for less lawn watering, reduced vegetable gardening and avoiding sprinkler use, new landscaping, and grass planting.

Augusta County is one of seven Virginia counties under a drought warning advisory from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.