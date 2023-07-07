VERONA — The village of New Hope came out in force Thursday to oppose the construction of a nearly 200-foot cell tower, and their passion swayed the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals.

After a parade of speakers told the BZA not to approve a special use permit for the construction of the cell tower on Battlefield Road, the body voted 4-0 to deny the request of Network Towers LLC. The tower would have been located close to several residences and the New Hope Community Center.

A representative of Network Towers of Glen Allen said the project was for Verizon and would serve New Hope and the surrounding area.

Drew Patterson, the director of Network Towers, said up to four cell carriers could use the tower if it were built, and said it was necessary for New Hope and the surrounding area.

He said the location on Battlefield Road was necessary “to be close to other towers.” Patterson said the tower would allow New Hope residents to shop from home, work from home, and students to access online resources from home. The tower would be located 350 feet from the closest residence.

But the New Hope residents who spoke Thursday said they have good cell service and internet access now. And they said they did not move to the quaint and historic community to live near an obtrusive cell tower.

Rebecca Breeden said she works at the New Hope Community Center and is involved in the local little league program. She fears the cell tower could affect the community center and the kids who play ball at the local little league field.

“I need to remind you you represent the citizens, not the suits who want to make money,” Breeden told the board of zoning appeals members.

Christina Shea, a realtor who lives on Battlefield Road, said her research indicated that adjacent properties to the proposed cell tower would lose value. She also spoke of the infrastructure that New Hope Telephone Company has added in the area in recent years. The utility has added miles of fiber optic cable to better serve its customers,

Shea’s husband, Jay, said the community already has three cell towers. He said it would be a mistake to build one “right in the middle of the village where people gather for activities.”

He also asked the BZA not to allow a tower that “would spoil views in the country village” and those views east to the Blue Ridge and west to the Appalachians.

After hearing the community speak, Board of Zoning Appeals members agreed the location for the tower was not a good one.

Chairman George A. Coyner II said a head count of the crowd told him that 30 or more New Hope residents opposed the project, while only the applicant approved.