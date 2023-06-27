A draft action plan for fiscal year 2023 for Waynesboro’s federal community development block grant funds includes greater handicap access at the Rosenwald Community Center and contributions to the WARM Homeless Shelter and a local mobile food pantry program.

The nearly $331,000 in funds include monies from previous fiscal years and FY 2023. Leslie Tate, Waynesboro’s director of community development, unveiled the proposed allocations during a Monday night Waynesboro City Council meeting.

She explained that Waynesboro is an entitlement community that receives the federal CDBG money each year based on several criteria, including poverty, housing and the age of the housing stock.

Earlier this year, the city held community meetings in the Port Republic Road neighborhood and North Park to receive input on using the block grant monies.

Waynesboro is in the midst of a public comment period on the draft plan. A council public hearing is scheduled for July 10, with the council set to approve the final action plan on July 24.

Tate said proposed activities for the fiscal 2023 allocation include nearly $306,000 for greater accessibility at the Rosenwald Community Center. The money would allow for installing an elevator inside the building, constructing interior and exterior ramps, and an Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible street crossing. The street crossing would include visible crosswalk markings to ensure safe access to the center.

Councilman Terry Short expressed concern about the proposed Rosenwald elevator's maintenance and other possible issues.

The draft action plan also offers $12,912 contributions to the WARM Homeless Shelter and The LIFEWORKS Project’s Bread Basket, a food pantry serving people in need in Waynesboro.