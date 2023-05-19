Del. Chris Head has received the endorsement of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in his bid for the Virginia Senate District 3 seat.

Head, R-Botetourt, is among 19 General Assembly members who received a Youngkin endorsement.

Head is the Republican nominee for the Senate seat. Senate District 3 includes Waynesboro, Staunton and part of Augusta County.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Governor Youngkin,” Head said. “We are fortunate to have a governor who employs a business-minded approach to running our commonwealth efficiently and effectively.” The delegate said working alongside Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares has been a privilege.