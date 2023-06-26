Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith was mandated by the county board of supervisors last year to hire 12 deputies to patrol the Augusta County Schools as resource officers.

Supervisors asked Smith to shoot for full coverage after the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, last year.

And while Smith’s office received a nearly $800,000 state grant for the 12 resource officers last year, that only covers the first year of funding. The sheriff said other factors limit the mass hiring of school resource officers.

Training and certification standards approved by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services call for the officers to have at least two years of law enforcement experience.

Smith said most of his deputies with two years of experience are eager to do traditional police work.

“If they have experience, they are not interested in being stationed at a school,” he said.

The school resource officers also must complete a 40-hour training program.

At least four funded school resource deputies will be added to Augusta County Schools starting in August. That should bring the school resource officer total in Augusta County to at least eight. And Smith said the initial goal is to have officers in all of the county’s middle and high schools.

But the ultimate goal is to have school resource officers in all 18 county schools. Smith said reaching that number would take several years, even with the funding from the state grant.

“It will take some time to implement this,” he said. “If I hired all of them tomorrow, I would need to get them needed experience before I put them in schools.”

Across Virginia, school districts are grappling with similar concerns to those of Augusta County. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services said the most recent statistics show that about 92 percent of Virginia’s 132 school divisions report having a school resource officer.

Donna Michaelis is the director of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ division of public safety training and the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety. She said many Virginia school divisions place the officers in middle and high schools before putting them in elementary schools.

Smith said the middle and high schools are where “we have the most calls for service and the most issues.”

Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department said there is a difference in dealing with elementary and secondary school students.

“You are more apt to deal with issues that can have the potential of a crime at middle and high schools,” said Dunn, whose department hired a new school resource officer last month for the upcoming school year.

Officer Douglas Williams will have a principal focus on Kate Collins Middle School and Waynesboro High School, but will also spend time in the city’s four elementary schools.

Smith said while serving as a school resource officer may not have the appeal of traditional police investigative work, he considers the work “a very tough job.”

“Look at the school resource officers across the country,” he said. “They have to go into a school and stop the active threat.”

And he said the work involves working with children and adolescents, and the officers must also deal with parents’ concerns.

The officers must also be well-rounded.

“The person in the schools needs to be energetic, protect the children, and be prepared to stop the harm immediately. It takes a special officer to deal with that environment,” Smith said.

Michaelis said the board of Criminal Justice Services has approved training and certification standards for school resource officers. But she said the certification process for the officers has yet to start and would be announced when the final go-ahead is given.