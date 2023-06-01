Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VERONA — Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith announced his bid for a third term in office Wednesday night and outlined several goals if re-elected in November

Speaking to more than 200 supporters at the Verona Fire House, Smith told the crowd, “I appreciate you and your support, and don’t take it lightly.” He also paid tribute to his deputies, support staff and the county’s emergency communications center. And Smith thanked the Augusta County government “for believing in the vision” of his department. He also spoke of a strong relationship with Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin, who attended Wednesday’s announcement.

At the top of Smith’s goals for a third term is building relationships in the county. “The community is my eyes and ears. Their feeding us information is what keeps the county safe,” he said.

And while the Sheriff’s Office has made strides in salaries and equipment, Smith said the job is not finished. “We need to make sure their (staff) retirement is good, and they have the proper equipment,” he said.

Whether it is drones or other equipment, Smith said, “There are a lot of things we have to improve on.” However, the sheriff is excited about a new regional radio system planned that will serve Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton.

As for new staff, Smith said his department needs a training director. He also wants to add a traffic division so that his department can assist other law enforcement in the area with traffic patrols, particularly on Interstate 81.

Community engagement is another goal for Smith. The incumbent officeholder wants to start a Sheriff’s Academy so Augusta County residents “understand what our department does each day.”

Lastly, another goal Smith has is establishing a crisis stabilization unit. He said such a unit would help with mental health cases and not keep deputies in a hospital setting.

Smith, 40, is running without party affiliation and has no opposition as of now. The campaign has already spent thousands on campaign hats, shirts, bumper stickers and other materials. And the incumbent will hit the campaign trail this weekend with an appearance at a Saturday parade in Grottoes.