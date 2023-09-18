In-person, early voting in Waynesboro starts on Friday, Sept. 22, and ends Saturday, Nov. 4.

Those wishing to vote early may come to the Waynesboro Office of the Voter Registrar on the lower level of the Waynesboro Public Library at 605 Market Ave.

The office is open to voting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will also hold Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

A ballot drop box will be available at the same location. Drop boxes will also be available at all regular polling places on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.