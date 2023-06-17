The director of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center said the seizure of 47 animals from a Stuarts Draft residence has led to the operation of essentially two animal shelters.

Augusta County Animal Control seized the animals from the Stuarts Draft property of Carl Rudolph Lentz on Augusta Farms Road on June 2. The health of the animals and the living conditions were cited as reasons for the seizure, which was upheld by a district judge in Augusta County General District Court Tuesday.

Since the seizure, an emergency shelter has operated at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Animals Services Center Director Jon Hilbert said 27 dogs and six ducks remain at the emergency shelter, while surviving cats have been taken to the animal shelter in Lyndhurst.

“This is working out well,” Hilbert said of the emergency shelter. He said volunteers come to Verona daily to help clean the emergency shelter and walk the animals.

Donations to help with the emergency shelter have been generous, especially a surplus of donated dog food. Hilbert said blankets and towels are still needed. And dog walkers are needed between 3 and 4 p.m. daily. Those wishing to help with walking are asked to call (540) 430-6454.

Meanwhile, Lentz continues to be held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with six counts of felony animal cruelty. In addition to the animals seized from Lentz, animal control found nearly 30 dead dogs and cats in freezers on the property.