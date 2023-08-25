VERONA — The reins on free speech at Augusta County Board of Supervisors meetings got a little looser Wednesday night, but not by much.

Supervisors voted 5-0, with Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton abstaining, to allow speakers four minutes to make comments. The previous time limit was three minutes for individuals and five minutes for a speaker representing groups. The group speaker designation was removed from the rules on Wednesday.

For weeks, a parade of speakers, including current Commissioner of the Revenue candidate Tracy Pyles, have urged the board to eliminate the time limit for speaking. They have cited the First Amendment and the words of America’s Founding Fathers as a rationale for not limiting speech.

Seaton made a motion Wednesday night to eliminate the time limit, but his motion died by a 5-1 vote.

He said a “mature government lacks time limits” and said it is not enough to have Augusta County residents sending emails and making phone calls to their leaders. Seaton said the board should not impose time limits on public comment.

Middle River District Supervisor Gerald Garber said it is more about practicality. He spoke of how a speaker who talks for 20 minutes loses his audience after 10.

Before abstaining on the time limit rule change vote, Seaton said the time limits “have not really been abused” by speakers.

Pyles, a loquacious former supervisor and current candidate for the county’s Commissioner of the Revenue post, has been the most vehement about killing the time limit.

Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies escorted him from last month’s meeting after he refused to finish his remarks to supervisors in the allotted time.

In an email to Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald earlier this year, Pyles said he would speak at least five minutes at all board meetings until November and said, “If arrested, I will proudly stand up for the US Constitution and against those who seek to shred it, during a trial before a jury of my peers.’”

Pyles was silent Wednesday night because he was not present for the meeting.